ATN International (ATNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. ATN International had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $117.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.01 million.

ATN International stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.58. 1,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,374. ATN International has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

In related news, insider Michael T. Prior sold 1,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,624 shares in the company, valued at $22,587,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,337,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,172 in the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. BWS Financial cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers.

