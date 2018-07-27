Atlassian (TEAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.19 EPS and its FY19 guidance to ~$0.77 EPS.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,227.67, a P/E/G ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 2.35. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlassian from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

