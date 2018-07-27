ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, vacuum solutions, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

