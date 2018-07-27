Atlantica Yield (AY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

AY stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $225.27 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 105,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.