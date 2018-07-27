AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,905,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,335 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,615,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,119 shares in the last quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $26,497,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,152,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,282,000 after purchasing an additional 751,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,544,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,669,000 after purchasing an additional 626,827 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morningstar reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.