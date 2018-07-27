AstraZeneca (AZN) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,000 ($79.42) to GBX 5,700 ($75.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,800 ($76.77) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($78.76) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,900 ($78.09) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,384.43 ($71.27).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 5,746 ($76.06) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 4,260 ($56.39) and a one year high of GBX 5,520 ($73.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 68.40 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.