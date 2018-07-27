Astec Industries (ASTE) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $53.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Astec Industries opened at $49.66 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. Brock sold 11,000 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $598,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Astec Industries by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Astec Industries by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Astec Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

