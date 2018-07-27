Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 28,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies opened at $66.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

