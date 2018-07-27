Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000.
iShares US Preferred Stock ETF opened at $37.75 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $39.28.
iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
