ASGN (ASGN) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on ASGN and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.57.

ASGN traded down $1.86, hitting $90.45, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,892. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $878.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.03 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $169,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $1,545,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,621 shares in the company, valued at $12,499,635.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

