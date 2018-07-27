Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ATS opened at GBX 341 ($4.51) on Friday. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 265.25 ($3.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 323 ($4.28).

In other Artemis Alpha Trust news, insider Jamie Korner purchased 10,000 shares of Artemis Alpha Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($45,003.31).

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

