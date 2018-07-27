Arrow Global Group (ARW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARW. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 280 ($3.71) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arrow Global Group from GBX 500 ($6.62) to GBX 460 ($6.09) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.55) price target (down from GBX 543 ($7.19)) on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.15) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 437 ($5.78).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

Shares of Arrow Global Group traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03), reaching GBX 250.50 ($3.32), during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,450. Arrow Global Group has a twelve month low of GBX 305.25 ($4.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 480 ($6.35).

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported GBX 6.50 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arrow Global Group had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 15.00%.

In other Arrow Global Group news, insider Stewart Hamilton purchased 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £14,887.40 ($19,705.36). Also, insider Dave Sutherland purchased 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £989.92 ($1,310.28). Insiders have purchased a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $14,005,730 over the last ninety days.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.