Array Biopharma (ARRY) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

ARRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on Array Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Array Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Array Biopharma to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Array Biopharma from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Array Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Array Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

Array Biopharma traded down $1.26, reaching $15.08, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,856. Array Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.11. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 96.65% and a negative net margin of 72.33%. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Array Biopharma will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $356,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Sandor sold 22,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,717 shares of company stock worth $7,472,641 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARRY. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,510,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,922,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,133,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 838,412 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 746.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 810,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,122,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus.

