ARP Americas LP Purchases 2,300 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $177.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $148.26 and a one year high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 18.32%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.77 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

