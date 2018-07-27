ARP Americas LP Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

ARP Americas LP trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,712,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,729,000 after buying an additional 454,282 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,002,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.93 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.32.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $2,125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $266,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,854. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

