ARP Americas LP Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 295.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 172,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $170.92 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.78 and a twelve month high of $174.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$170.72” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.42.

In related news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

