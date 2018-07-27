Argus Upgrades Philip Morris International (PM) to “Buy”

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PM. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.
Shares of Philip Morris International opened at $84.46 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.15.
In related news, Director Jennifer Li acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,359.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $8,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,172 shares in the company, valued at $54,173,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 45.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,594,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,684,000 after buying an additional 2,982,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,753,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,818,000 after buying an additional 2,779,331 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,793,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,681,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.
