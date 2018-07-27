Argus Upgrades Philip Morris International (PM) to “Buy”

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PM. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of Philip Morris International opened at $84.46 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Li acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,359.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $8,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,172 shares in the company, valued at $54,173,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 45.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,594,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,684,000 after buying an additional 2,982,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,753,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,818,000 after buying an additional 2,779,331 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,793,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,681,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

