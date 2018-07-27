Argus Increases Intuit (INTU) Price Target to $250.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by Argus from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.29.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.18. 57,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,547. Intuit has a 52-week low of $133.60 and a 52-week high of $219.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Intuit news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.16, for a total value of $1,086,943.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $770,465.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,277 shares of company stock worth $65,648,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 158.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

