Ardagh Group (ARD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARD. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardagh Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ARD opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Ardagh Group had a net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Ardagh Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 90.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth about $432,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

