ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have a $11.27 rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NYSE:ABR opened at $11.18 on Monday. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. The firm has a market cap of $765.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.31.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 92.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 172,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 454,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,009,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 844,431 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 633,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 267,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH during the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

