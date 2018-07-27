Aramark (ARMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Aramark posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

ARMK stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,631. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30. Aramark has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $46.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 347,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,166,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

