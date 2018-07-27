AquaVenture (WAAS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media stories about AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AquaVenture earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5816130783229 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 target price on AquaVenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on AquaVenture in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on AquaVenture in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of AquaVenture traded down $0.01, reaching $16.35, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,969. The firm has a market cap of $427.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.25. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

