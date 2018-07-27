Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 109,128 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $4.25 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 65.96%. analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

