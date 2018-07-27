Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 98,667 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $134,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 940.8% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.47.

In other news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,748,771.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,240,104.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,476 shares in the company, valued at $15,005,863.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,738 shares of company stock worth $31,247,951. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.30 and a 52-week high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

