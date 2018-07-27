Apple (AAPL) Given a $202.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a $202.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Vetr cut Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $191.74 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 26th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Nomura set a $175.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 52-week low of $147.30 and a 52-week high of $195.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that Apple will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,748,771.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total value of $2,988,783.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,224,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,738 shares of company stock worth $31,247,951. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 18,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,026,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,527.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $444,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,905,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

