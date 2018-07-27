Aon PLC (AON) Stake Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 8,615.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 16.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 4.5% in the first quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in AON by 40.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in AON by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $148.19 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $130.87 and a 52 week high of $152.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.15. AON had a return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $140,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

