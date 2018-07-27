Anthem Inc (ANTM) Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,596,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,457,000 after purchasing an additional 596,099 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,335,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,063,000 after purchasing an additional 171,708 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Anthem by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,319,000 after purchasing an additional 505,252 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Anthem by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,211,000 after purchasing an additional 275,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,138. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $179.40 and a 12-month high of $267.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $13,334,666.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,421 shares of company stock worth $13,798,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

