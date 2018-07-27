Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 877,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 547,922 shares.The stock last traded at $19.40 and had previously closed at $19.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Get Antero Midstream GP alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 116.75%. The business had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream GP LP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Antero Midstream GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $903,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 73.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 856.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 29.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.