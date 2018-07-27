Anglo American plc (AAL) Announces $0.49 Dividend

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Anglo American opened at GBX 1,701 ($22.51) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 950.10 ($12.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,870 ($24.75).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.44) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,833.44 ($24.27).

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,659 ($21.96) per share, with a total value of £9,589.02 ($12,692.28). Insiders bought a total of 603 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,756 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

