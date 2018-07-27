Andeavor (ANDV) Position Trimmed by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Andeavor opened at $148.96 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. Andeavor has a 12-month low of $89.58 and a 12-month high of $151.88.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Andeavor will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $13,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $4,574,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,321 shares of company stock worth $83,542,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANDV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

