Analyzing Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) and Scientific Games (SGMS)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ: STRM) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Streamline Health Solutions and Scientific Games, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Scientific Games 0 1 4 0 2.80

Scientific Games has a consensus price target of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.12%. Given Scientific Games’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Scientific Games shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Scientific Games’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $24.34 million 1.09 -$3.09 million ($0.16) -8.25 Scientific Games $3.08 billion 1.41 -$242.30 million ($2.23) -21.55

Streamline Health Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games. Scientific Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Streamline Health Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Games has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -6.59% -16.41% -4.44% Scientific Games -10.83% N/A -2.35%

Summary

Scientific Games beats Streamline Health Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company offers health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include cloud-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based software as a service coding analysis platform. It also provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases VLTs and electronic table games, game themes, or other licensing arrangements; and provides installation and support services for casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery games, as well as offers instant game-related services comprising game design, sales and marketing support, and inventory management; and provides lottery systems, including hardware, software, and instant game validation systems. It is also involved in supplying player loyalty programs, as well as providing merchandising services and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicensing brands for lottery products, as well as providing lottery-related promotional products. In addition, this segment provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations, including draw systems, instant ticket validation systems, and sports wagering and keno systems; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Interactive segment operates social casino-style, slot-based, and bingo-based games through Facebook, iOS, Android, and various other desktop and mobile platforms; and provides content through remote game server technology, to licensed online casino operators on desktop and mobile platforms, as well as play-for-fun and play-for-free white-label gaming for land-based casinos. Scientific Games Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.