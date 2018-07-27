Analyzing Smart Global (SGH) and Sigma Designs (SIGM)

Smart Global (NASDAQ: SGH) and Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Smart Global has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Smart Global and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Global 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sigma Designs 0 4 0 0 2.00

Smart Global presently has a consensus price target of $52.07, suggesting a potential upside of 64.00%. Sigma Designs has a consensus price target of $7.05, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Smart Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smart Global is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Global and Sigma Designs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Global $132.88 million 5.33 -$7.79 million $2.04 15.56 Sigma Designs $65.90 million 3.70 -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Smart Global has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Smart Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Smart Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Global and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Global 6.99% 94.82% 21.43% Sigma Designs -86.07% -73.53% -51.59%

Summary

Smart Global beats Sigma Designs on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

