Analyzing Red Hat (RHT) and TrueCar (TRUE)

Red Hat (NYSE: RHT) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Hat and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Hat $2.92 billion 9.07 $258.80 million $2.30 64.94 TrueCar $323.15 million 3.61 -$32.84 million ($0.27) -42.78

Red Hat has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Hat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Red Hat has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red Hat and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Hat 9.77% 30.40% 8.69% TrueCar -10.69% -8.62% -7.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Red Hat and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Hat 1 10 19 0 2.60 TrueCar 2 3 4 0 2.22

Red Hat presently has a consensus price target of $157.79, indicating a potential upside of 5.65%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $14.84, indicating a potential upside of 28.52%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Red Hat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Red Hat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Red Hat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Red Hat beats TrueCar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; The company's application development-related and other technology solutions also includes Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and realtime operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has collaboration with Juniper Networks Expand to provide a unified solution for enterprises designed to manage and run applications and services. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

