Analyzing Peak Resorts (SKIS) & Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT)

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ: SKIS) and Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of Peak Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peak Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Peak Resorts and Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Resorts $131.66 million 0.53 $1.35 million $0.07 70.71 Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock $9.14 billion 2.62 $1.26 billion $2.00 39.81

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Peak Resorts. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peak Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Peak Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Peak Resorts pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Peak Resorts has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Peak Resorts and Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Resorts 0 0 5 0 3.00 Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock 0 7 8 1 2.63

Peak Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.29%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a consensus target price of $84.69, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Peak Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Peak Resorts is more favorable than Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Resorts and Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Resorts 1.03% 4.53% 0.92% Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock 15.53% 42.24% 5.20%

Summary

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock beats Peak Resorts on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities. Its ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding, and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington, and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; Hunter, New York; and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont. The company also manages hotels in Bartlett, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; and Hunter, New York. It operates 14 ski resorts. Peak Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wildwood, Missouri.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including all Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of February 28, 2018, it had approximately 5,200 properties with 856,000 rooms in 105 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

