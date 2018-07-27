Analyzing Front Yard Residential (RESI) and Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Front Yard Residential (NYSE: RESI) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

77.4% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential -156.26% -24.38% -8.52% Urban Edge Properties 9.78% 3.82% 1.37%

Volatility and Risk

Front Yard Residential has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Urban Edge Properties pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Front Yard Residential has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Front Yard Residential is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Front Yard Residential and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential 0 0 2 0 3.00 Urban Edge Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50

Front Yard Residential presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.10%. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Front Yard Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Urban Edge Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential $94.17 million 5.52 -$185.45 million N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $407.04 million 6.10 $67.07 million $1.34 16.28

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Front Yard Residential on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.