Analyzing CGI (GIB) & Navigant Consulting (NCI)

CGI (NYSE: GIB) and Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Navigant Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 9.31% 17.67% 9.76% Navigant Consulting 7.29% 7.95% 4.91%

59.1% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Navigant Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Navigant Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CGI and Navigant Consulting’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $8.26 billion 2.24 $788.50 million $2.78 23.14 Navigant Consulting $1.03 billion 0.95 $74.95 million $1.09 19.84

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Navigant Consulting. Navigant Consulting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CGI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CGI has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigant Consulting has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CGI and Navigant Consulting, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 2 2 0 2.50 Navigant Consulting 0 0 1 0 3.00

CGI currently has a consensus price target of $73.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.50%. Navigant Consulting has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Navigant Consulting’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navigant Consulting is more favorable than CGI.

Summary

CGI beats Navigant Consulting on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; [email protected], a meter infrastructure management solution; Unify360; and Renewable Management System. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies. This segment helps clients respond to market legislative changes, such as the shift to an outcome and value-based reimbursements model, ongoing industry consolidation and reorganization, Medicaid expansion, the implementation of a new electronic health records system, and product planning and commercialization expertise. The Energy segment provides advisory services to utilities, governmental agencies, manufacturers, and investors. This segment offers its clients with advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response, and grid modernization, as well as various benchmarking and research services. The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative, and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry, including financial and insurance institutions. This segment also offers anti-corruption solutions and anti-money laundering consulting, litigation support, and tax compliance and valuation services. The Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology segment provides professional services, including accounting, regulatory, construction, and computer forensic, as well as valuation and economic analysis. Navigant Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

