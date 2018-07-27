Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2018 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $191.00 to $196.00. They now have a “$153.70” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have a “$153.70” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $176.00. They now have a “$153.70” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Honeywell International was given a new $166.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Honeywell International is now covered by analysts at med. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2018 – Honeywell International is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2018 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Honeywell’s diversified business portfolio has the potential to earn consistent above-average returns and mitigate operating risks. Also, the company’s diligent focus on working capital management, free cash flow generation and a conservative balance sheet are encouraging amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. With a flexible yet disciplined focus on cost and productivity, Honeywell remains focused on increasing its presence in high-growth regions. Additionally, the company’s balanced mix of long- and short-cycle businesses along with a decent organic growth in new products and expansion in high-growth regions auger well on a long-term perspective. In a year’s time, the company’s stock has outperformed the industry. However, the company is susceptible to material price inflation, which might hurt its profitability. Given its international presence, Honeywell is susceptible to foreign currency risks as well.”

Shares of Honeywell International opened at $159.12 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,317,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

