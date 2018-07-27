Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alibaba Group (BABA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA):

7/11/2018 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

7/10/2018 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alibaba continues to face growing competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies despite of its well-performing e-commerce platform. Further, intensifying competition in the global cloud market does not bode well for its initiatives toward global expansion. Further, macro economic conditions in China are major concerns. Also, Alibaba’s increasing investments might hurt its profitability. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the company remains confident on its core e-commerce business, with the support of its New Retail strategy and FashionAI. Also, its expanding cloud business remains positive.”

7/9/2018 – Alibaba Group had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2018 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2018 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2018 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $220.00 to $305.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group opened at $194.18 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $484.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.