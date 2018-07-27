Analysts Set Zynga Inc (ZNGA) PT at $4.55

Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $4.50 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of Zynga opened at $4.21 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Zynga has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 140.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.05 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 2.57%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,793.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $234,120. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 204,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

