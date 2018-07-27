Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) PT at $59.09

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$58.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.47 per share, with a total value of C$26,735.00.

Sun Life Financial opened at C$53.12 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$46.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.09.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.14. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

