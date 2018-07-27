Analysts Set Methanex Co. (MX) PT at $71.27

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Methanex from C$43.86 to C$42.76 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MX traded down C$2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$88.94. 121,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,224. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$54.17 and a 12 month high of C$97.33.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.19 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 18.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In related news, Director Paul Daoust sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$837,900.00. Also, insider David Valembois sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.90, for a total transaction of C$202,488.00. Insiders have sold 25,640 shares of company stock worth $2,194,178 in the last three months.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.