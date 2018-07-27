Analysts Set Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Target Price at $48.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

HURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $709,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $8,595,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,360,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,847,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,400,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,347,000 after buying an additional 113,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,012,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,673,000 after buying an additional 84,488 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. 4,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,859. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $999.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.54 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

