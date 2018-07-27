Analysts Set Expectations for Microsoft Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. MED reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

MSFT stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.