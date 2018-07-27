Analysts Set Dominion Energy Inc (D) PT at $75.61

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.64.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $67.33 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of Dominion Energy opened at $71.50 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.44 per share, with a total value of $253,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

