Analysts Set Danone SA (BN) Target Price at $74.56

Danone SA (EPA:BN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.31 ($87.42).

BN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Danone traded down €0.08 ($0.09), reaching €67.28 ($79.15), during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,180,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

