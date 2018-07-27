Analysts Set Danaher Co. (DHR) Price Target at $107.80

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Danaher opened at $103.79 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. Danaher has a 52-week low of $78.97 and a 52-week high of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

In related news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $1,512,701.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,312.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,526,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,261,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,198 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,818,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,840,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,851,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 135,292 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,756,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

