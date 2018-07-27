Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Price Target at $159.59

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total transaction of $725,221.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,448.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Allegiant Travel opened at $118.05 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.14. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $181.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $436.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 29.32%.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.
