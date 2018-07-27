Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Price Target at $159.59

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total transaction of $725,221.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,448.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyvor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 67.5% during the second quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 25.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel opened at $118.05 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.14. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $181.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $436.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 29.32%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

