Analysts Set Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) Target Price at $10.50

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

IOTS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Adesto Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Adesto Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOTS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 947,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 196,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,729 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IOTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 340,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,135. Adesto Technologies has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. sell-side analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption.

