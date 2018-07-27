Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK):

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.52) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,450 ($19.19) to GBX 1,600 ($21.18). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 41.74 ($0.55) price target on the stock.

7/25/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,790 ($23.69) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,900 ($25.15) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,750 ($23.16) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/20/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,420 ($18.80) to GBX 1,525 ($20.19). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,450 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,400 ($18.53) to GBX 1,600 ($21.18). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,730 ($22.90) price target on the stock.

7/10/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/10/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,525 ($20.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,900 ($25.15) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,420 ($18.80) to GBX 1,525 ($20.19). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,750 ($23.16) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) price target on the stock.

6/29/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,900 ($25.15) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.85) price target on the stock.

6/20/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/15/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,500 ($19.85) to GBX 1,700 ($22.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,600 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/11/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.50) price target on the stock.

6/4/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/31/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.85) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline opened at GBX 1,545.80 ($20.46) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.83).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported GBX 24.60 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 348.10% and a net margin of 9.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.23%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,557 ($20.61) per share, for a total transaction of £43,751.70 ($57,910.92).

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

