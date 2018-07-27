Analysts Offer Predictions for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 25,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,368. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 152,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 64,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 102,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

